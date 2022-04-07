Home / News / Google gifts staff e-scooters to encourage them to return to the office

By Maxene London • 07/04/2022
Following the pandemic, many workplaces are offering more flexibility with working from home or in the office. 

Though many prefer the lifestyle of working remotely and choose to work from home even if they're able to now return to the office safely. 

To encourage employees to return to the office, tech giant, Google, announced that it'll provide staff with a free e-scooter monthly subscription in collaboration with Unagi.

Google will reimburse the subscription costs to the employees, with the catch that they must work in the office at least nine days every month. 

Unagi’s founder and CEO, David Hyman, says, “they know there’s apprehension amongst employees. People got really accustomed to working from home. And they’re just trying to do everything they can to improve the experience of coming back. What we hope is other companies follow suit. We think it’s a great office perk.”

The offer is for a Unagi Model One, which is a premium foldable e-scooter with two electric motors that produce up to 1 kW of power and up to 32 Nm of torque. The 12 kg scooter can reach speeds of up to 32 km/h with a 25 km range. 

The scooter retails at retails for $990, or can be purchased in the form of a $49 monthly subscription including all costs.

