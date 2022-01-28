Gordon's Murray's T.33 revealed as a $2.7m supercar purist's dream

Even if you aren't familiar with Gordon Murray, you'd likely know his most famous work; the McLaren F1. And more recently, the F1-inspired T.50 supercar.

Following up from the extremely special T.50, Murray has revealed the T.33, which is described as “the world’s finest supercar GT”, and the entry-level into modern manual supercar goodness.

While it sits beneath the T.50 in the Murray family tree, the T.33 is still an incredible car, using the same 3.9-litre V12, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, sending power rearward.

Peak power sits at 451kW, and the V12 will happily rev all the way to 11,100rpm, only 400rpm down on its bigger sibling.

Performance figures are yet to be released, but tipping the scales at just 1100kg, the T.33 is around 300kg lighter than the other "lightweight" supercars on the market right now, meaning that it's going to be very fast.

Unlike the T.50, a paddle-shift transmission is also available alongside the manual on the T.33, but we can't see many models being fitted with the two-pedal option.

On the inside, the T.33 keeps things basic without any touchscreen displays or column stalks. Rotary dials are used instead of buttons, and the tachometer is "defiantly" analog.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is still available, in case you want a little bit of modern convenience.

Just 100 units of the T.33 are set to be built, and each will start from $2.7 million.