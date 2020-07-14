Gorgeous 1920s-styled coupe hides a strange Japanese secret

While this elegant piece of machinery may have looked more at home in the great Gatsby, underneath this skin sits a bog-standard Nissan Silvia from the nineties, and it's awesome.

Built by Mitsuoka, this Le Seyde started out life as an S13, powered by a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Instead of being turned into a drift hack like 90 per cent of other S13, this one has lived a far more elegant life.

According to the listing on DRIVEN, just 500 of these Le Seydes were built, making it a significantly rare classic. The car's Wikipedia page states that all 500 were accounted for within three days of going on sale back in 1990.

It's obvious that this Le Seyde has lived a comfortable life as it has only covered 10,000km throughout its life. The immaculate condition both inside and out reflects this.

