Gorgeous 1941 Cadillac with royal ties emerges for sale in NZ

When cars come up for sale that have been owned by members of the British Royal Family, their status on the world stage means that the vehicle will usually command a higher price upon selling.

In this instance, this gorgeous 1941 Cadillac 62 Sedan never was owned by a British monarch, but instead was the personal car of 'His Highness of Kotah', in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

According to the listing, this 62 comes with the original bill of sale written out the royal family, as well as registration records dating back to the 1940s. On top of this royal status, this Sedan is quite a rarity, being a factory-built right-hand drive Cadillac.

These 62 Sedans were powered by a 5.7-litre V8 engine which powered the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission. Back in the 40s, this engine produced 114kW, which was reasonably impressive for this era.

On the inside, the Sedan certainly looks fit for a royal family, with the same shade of blue flowing throughout the cabin. The upholstery on the driver's seat looks a little worse for wear, but what can you expect from a fully-original car that's almost 80 years old?

From the images, the exterior of the car looks to be in reasonably good shape, with straight panels, and shiny paint. No rust is viable, but the seller states that underbody work will have to be to get the car complied and on the road in NZ.

If you are interested in this 1941 Cadillac, click here to view the listing.