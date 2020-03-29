Grab a bargain in this incredible car/boat contraption

Being locked down at home may have sounded relaxing at first, but now that all the cleaning and gardening tasks have been completed, everyone is left with a lot of spare time.

And what better way to spend that free time than to browse the internet for things that you'll probably never buy, but absolutely love — like this car/boat contraption that's emerged in America.

Based on a 1995 Ford E-350 van, the hull from a 24-foot Sea Ray Sundancer replaced its body, and sits majestically atop the tarmac. The perfect summer cruiser some would argue.

According to the listing, the project took six months to complete, and was done by the guys at Mark's Custom Cruisers in Georgia. Unsurprisingly, this isn't Mark's first attempt at a project of this sort.

Several boat and place conversions have been completed at the premises, including one Cessna-based contraption that was used in the filming of Marvel's Black Panther.

This by far the biggest project that the team has undertaken, and it will come as no surprise to hear that the road-going beast has no problem in turning heads where ever it goes.

Back in the day, the hull used to be able to sleep four adults, but now houses the 4.9-litre V8 that sends power to the rear wheels. The wooden panels and windscreen are really the only boat parts that still exist in the interior.

The rest of it is taken up by the standard Ford E-350 interior which includes the driver's dash and steering wheel, five seats, seat belts, airbags, and the all-important air-conditioning system.

Right now, the asking price is sitting at around $90,000, which seems a little steep for something that isn't able to be driven in the rain, but Mark stands by his creation.

Most of his customers have bought his products for promotional purposes, and the attention-grabbing nature of this beast can't be ignored.

Click here to view the listing.