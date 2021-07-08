Grab a priceless piece of Japanese motoring history with this Honda NSX

It's one of the only cars that comes to mind when Japanese supercars are brought up in conversation, and it's one that not only beat Ferrari at its own game, but was developed by the late Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian Formula 1 champion's role as a hands-on member of the Honda NSX's development is just one reason that the Japanese sports-car-come-supercar is held in such high esteem today. And, as prices on all fast Japanese classics from the '80s and '90s steadily climb, the NSX is undoubtedly a player in the equation.

The NSX became the world's first mass-produced car to feature an all-aluminium monocoque providing an ultra-rigid, ultra-light chassis, front and rear double wishbone suspension, with forged control arms connected to forged alloy wheels.

Powered by an all-aluminium mid-mounted 3.0-litre V6 engine that makes 188kW and 282Nm, the NSX isn't a rocketship by today's standards, but was enough to dethrone Ferrari's 348 back in the day.

This Sebring Silver Metallic example that was recently listed on DRIVEN sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

According to the seller, it has spent the last 29 years of its life in New Zealand, has covered a touch over 152,000km, and comes with a well-documented service history.

Click here to view the listing