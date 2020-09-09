Grab a priceless piece of Japanese motoring history with this Mazda Cosmo

Once a common sight on New Zealand roads, Mazda's rotary-powered coupes are a sought-after rarity these days, with pristine examples fetching over the six-figure mark upon sale.

Described as the "unicorn of classic rotaries" by the seller, this gorgeous 1977 Mazda Cosmo looks like it's just rolled out of a Japanese showroom with just 51,256km on the clock.

Powered by a little 1.2-litre rotary engine, what the Cosmo lacked in horsepower it made up for in pure class, with timeless body lines, a rich red interior, and a canvas-covered roof.

Back in 1977, this 12a rotary sent 75kW to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels. It's hard to say how many kilowatts will still be left after all those years, but we can still imagine that this is an absolute hoot to drive.

Like most rotary-powered Mazdas of this era, this little Japanese gem is sure to appreciate in the coming years, and while the current price tag of $75,000 might sound steep, there's certainly potential to get over $100K in the coming years.

