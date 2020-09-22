Grab this Ferrari once owned by a Top Gear presenter for a bargain price

Over the years, Richard Hammond has been known as the one from the Top Gear trio who finds himself in car crashes more often than not, but thankfully, he managed to keep this gorgeous old Ferrari in one piece.

Richard Hammond wasn't the only famous owner of this 550 Maranello either, as Harry Metcalfe, the founder of Evo magazine also put a fair few kilometres on its odometre over the years.

Like all 550s, beneath the bonnet sits a 5.5-litre V14 engine that makes 356kW and 568Nm of torque. Arguably the most exciting fact of this car is that it sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

By themselves, V12-powered Ferraris are extremely sought-after and when the engine is paired with a manual transmission, things get even rarer. The last time Ferrari built a manual V12 was the 599 GTB, with just 30 being produced.

With just 48,950km on the clock the seller over in England describes this Ferrari as being in 'near-perfect' condition, despite having more than six owners since leaving the showroom back in 1998.

Back in 2015, Richard Hammond mentioned that this 550 was the one car "I should have held onto" when the hosts were asked about cars that they regretted selling during a live-streamed Top Gear special.

While it's listed over in England, it is right-hand drive, meaning that it'd be a breeze to drive on New Zealand roads. A Cape Reinga-to-Bluff trip would be a must-do if someone managed to land it here.

Right now, the highest bid sits at $86,925 with the auction closing in two days' time.