Gravel-bashing Morgan Safari car is probably the coolest of its kind

As far as traditional British car brands go, Morgan is up there with the like of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, known for producing extremely elegant sports cars that are inspired by models of yesteryear.

Something that the 110-year-old brand is not known for is building gravel-bashing dune buggies, but that is exactly what it is planning on doing going forward.

Partnering with Dakar specialists Rally Raid UK, Morgan recently revealed the ' Plus Four CX-T', which is "designed explicitly for overland adventure."

Wearing large knobbly tyres, and sitting on a complex coilover suspension system built by EXE-TC, this coupe blends the traditional styling with driving dynamics of a side-by-side racer.

In terms of off-road ability, it gets around nine-inches of ground clearance, which is comparable to that of a Subaru Outback.

If things get hairy and one of the massive Maxxis tyres gets a puncture, there's no need to worry as Morgan includes a pair of spares on the back.

At the business end of the coupe sits a BMW-sourced turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that's good for around 180kW. While this isn't much by modern standards, it should be more than enough to shred some gravel roads with.

On the inside, it looks like a Morgan should, with an array of analogue dials across the dash. It also has three pedals, which is good news for us enthusiasts.

Morgan has revealed that it's only planning on building eight of these off-road beasts, so you can imagine that they won't come cheap.

Each Plus Four CX-T will set buyers back around $336,000 over in England.