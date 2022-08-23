Greg Murphy among new appointments at Quinn owned NZ Motorsport Group

Kiwi motorsport legend Greg Murphy is among a raft of new appointments at the quickly expanding group of New Zealand businesses now owned by motorsport entrepreneur Tony Quinn.



Murphy, who is already a part of the Quinn owned Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy and the Tony Quinn Foundation, was recently appointed as the new motorsport manager at the Taupo, Highlands, and Hampton Downs Motorsport parks, also owned by Quinn.

Murphy will work closely with Quinn, Group CEO Josie Spillane, and each circuit’s team to develop their strategic motorsport plan.

“My role is very much to support the teams that already exist at the Taupo, Highlands and Hamptons tracks on a consultancy basis to develop a motorsport strategy that is world-class and to give ideas and advice,” says Murphy.

Spillane and Quinn believe Murphy’s experience and passion for the sport fit perfectly with the group’s long-term plans.



"We remain relentlessly committed to motorsport in New Zealand and will continue to play our part in its future, from grassroots to staging international events, and I believe Greg’s appointment speaks to that”, says Spillane.



"I’m a firm believer in surrounding myself with people who are far smarter and more talented than me in areas that are not my mastermind,” she says. “While I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in the motorsport scene, the time has come to raise the intensity and really stretch our legs in the motorsport space in New Zealand.



"Murph’s experience, mana, and reputation will enhance our well-established talented teams and with new promoters for the Summer Championships this season the timing couldn’t be better to work together and showcase world-class motorsport to NZ competitors and fans."

Murphy, a four-time Bathurst 1000 winner, has already enjoyed a long relationship with Quinn’s NZ interests but he now looks forward to working more closely with the group.

“I enjoy working with the group and people. I’ve had a close relationship with Josie and the teams at the parks for a long time, and I am really proud to be involved.

“What they are all about and what they want to give back to the sport is exciting and I am pleased and honoured to be more a part of that in an official capacity now.”

Another of Murphy’s tasks is to lead the promotion and development of Highlands Motorsport Park’s tenth-anniversary motorsport event scheduled for late November next year.

In true Quinn style, the milestone event will be a unique occasion. It has already been announced that one lucky ticket purchaser will win a Lamborghini Huracan at the event, with the format due to be announced in the coming month.

Several other significant appointments have also been made recently within the Quinn organisation.

Deb Fluhler is the new General Manager of Hampton Downs, after a five-year tenure at the North Waikato Motorsport Park.

Hampton Downs also welcomes experienced Kiwi racer Andrew Waite as the new membership manager. Waite will assist with driver training programmes and oversee GT membership days at the circuit while continuing his pro driver work at Highlands and Taupo.

Martin Collins was recently elevated to General Manager at Taupo International Motorsport Park. Collins is new to the group but has been a familiar face having worked in the motorsport industry for many years.

Damon Leitch and Heather Lindsay continue to lead the team at Highlands as on-track and off-track managers, respectively.

"The growth of the business has been remarkable, and the new appointments are critical to the long-term plan for the organisation,” says Spillane. “It’s slightly surreal to think that just nine years ago we were opening Highlands, as a private members facility with some Go- Karts.

“To be in a position now, with New Zealand’s best three circuits and such professional and dedicated teams, is a testament, not only to TQ, but to the people in our companies that have worked so hard to ensure the parks are thriving, with our unique, diverse, commercial model.

“We’ve always said no one person can make this work, and we are incredibly proud of the teams we work with – they are the ones that make the exceptional happen.

“With our recent announcements, we look forward to creating even more momentum and memories”.