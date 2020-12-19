Greg Murphy back on Hamilton Supercar turf... in a Jaguar

We jump in for a ride with Greg Murphy in a different kind of supercar, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, for three laps of the old Hamilton 400 street circuit, and a few fun questions along the way.

Greg Murphy, four-time Bathurst 1000 winner, Super Tourer driver, the most dominant driver at Pukekohe V8 Supercars, but no-time winner of the Hamilton ITM 400 race! This year Greg Murphy joined the Giltrap Group, and part of that deal was his choice of car across the brands that Giltrap sells, so for no other reason than coincidence and convenience, we met up with him in the old Hamilton street circuit pitlane in "his" new Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

DRIVEN took a look at the Jaguar SVR a few weeks back, when we tested the tolerance of Murph with Sam Wallace, around Pukekohe. It’s a great fun video, check it out here.

We wanted to spend a bit more time with Murph, asking him out the deal with Jaguar, what he thinks of SUVs, his HSV GTSR W1, plus a few twists and turns in questions, while driving three laps of the twists and turns of the Hamilton street circuit.

It’s a long-form 30 minute interview, so is best absorbed via podcast, but there are some visual surprises. We’ve formatted it with three qualifying questions, 10 questions over three laps of the street track, with two compulsory pit-stops along the way, where we throw Murph a few curveballs.

Listen here via iHeart, Apple and all the usual places podcasts are found, or just click the player below.