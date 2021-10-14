Gucci reveals exclusive Hot Wheels car to celebrate 100th birthday

Gucci is celebrating its 100th birthday by partnering with Hot Wheels.

Together, they'll create a limited edition 1:64 scale version of the 1982 Cadillac Seville Gucci. It's the first haute couture collaboration that Hot Wheels has ever partaken in, and it's also the first time the fashion brand has been involved in a toy car.

Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel, says “This epic and unexpected collaboration between Gucci and Hot Wheels reinforces that toys are a canvas that reflect pop culture, fashion, and design.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate and honor Gucci’s incredible 100th milestone with an artistic take on a limited-edition Hot Wheels, reinforcing the significance of Toys as Art.”

But the collectable, limited to just 5,000 examples, isn't your everyday Hot Wheels. It features an all-metal die-cast body and chassis and “Real Riders” tires. Hot Wheels promise that all the fine details will be 100% authentic, right down to the GG pattern on the roof and the gold piping on the seats.

Designed by Bryan Benedict and Ralph Benitez, the toy brand are paying special attention to details beyond just the model. The exclusive Hot Wheels car will be sold in a clear box, wrapped in an authentic Gucci box and slipcover that also features Gucci's signature green wrapping paper.

While the idea of a Gucci branded Cadillac might seem unusual, the fashion brand have actually been working with American carmakers since the early ’70s and by 1978, Gucci was working with Cadillac.

This generation of Seville, which ran from 1980 to 1985, was the most popular. It featured Gucci patterned trim on the inside, gold-plated trim, and a matching luggage set, plus nearly every option offered by Cadillac at the time.

The limited-edition model will be released by Hot Wheels later this week and will cost you just over $170 NZD.