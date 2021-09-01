GWM's Tank 500 revealed as a Chinese take on the Land Cruiser

As China's largest producer of SUVs and utes, Great Wall Motors is looking to cover every niche with its Tank brand, which consists of numerous body-on-frame SUVs.

Just recently, the brand debuted its latest creation at the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show, in the form of the Tank 500, which looks rather familiar to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Design-wise, the Tank 500 features traditional 4x4 proportions with a large grille at the front, muscular fenders down the side, and a bulging bonnet.

In terms of dimensions, it's around 5-metres long, 1.9-metres wide, and 1.9-metres high. It uses exactly the same wheelbase as Toyota's Land Cruiser 300, but is slightly longer.

When it comes to off-road ability, the Tank 500 sits on coil suspension, and features locking differentials at both ends. It gets 22cm of ground clearance, and a wading depth of 80cm.

Unlike the Land Cruiser, the Tank's turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine gets a mild hybrid system to help with fuel economy. Power and torque figures sit at 260kW and 500Nm.

On the inside, it's obvious that the Tank is aimed at luxury buyers, with high-quality materials used throughout the cabin. Not only does it get a free-standing 14.6-inch touchscreen display, but also a 12.3-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel.

Other premium aspects include the Volvo-inspired gear selector, the analog clock beneath the infotainment display, and the Rolls-Royce-inspired stars across the dash.

Featuring three rows of seats, the Tank 500 can accommodate up to seven passengers.