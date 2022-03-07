Home / News / Hamilton Expressway end in sight, final touches being done

Hamilton Expressway end in sight, final touches being done

By Maxene London • 07/03/2022
Hamilton section update – March 2022 / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

As the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway heads to the finish line, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has released a project video showing progress.

The video shows the construction progress made on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway at the many worksites on this 22km-long project.

Road construction was completed in December 2021 and now workers are laying the final seal and working on the finishing touches such as lights, signs, barriers and road markings.

Paving works are set to be completed by April 2022.

The 22km Hamilton section is the last piece in the 102km four-laning of SH1 from Bombay to the south of Cambridge and is expected to open to traffic mid-2022.

The initial completion date was extended last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and nationwide material shortages.

The Waikato Expressway is the key strategic corridor for the Waikato region; when complete, it will run 102km from the Bombay Hills to the south of Cambridge.

It's claimed that once completed, the new road will reduce travel times between Auckland and Tirau by up to 35 minutes.

It's also hoped that the Expressway will reduce crashes, increase traffic capacity, take congestion away from communities like Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Cambridge, reduce fuel costs for motorists and contribute to economic growth.

