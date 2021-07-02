Hampton Downs opens Karting Academy for young racers

The first academy for young kart racers will be held at Hampton Downs this month in association with the ever-growing Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy.

The academy is a joint venture between HDNZRA and Veloce Karting and is open to seven to 15-year-olds, offering them an extensive programme with both on-track and off-track activities.

"This is a great extension to the academy programme already in place and caters to the grassroots of where our future drivers come from," said HDNZRA Chief Instructor, Daniel Gaunt.

The karting academy has been launched in association with Veloce Karting, and Gaunt - himself an experienced and successful kart racer - along with Velcoe's Chris van der Drift will run the programme.

"To partner with Chris and his karting business is a great fit to our overall driver training programmes," says Gaunt.

The karting academy caters for new and current Cadet ROK, Mini ROK, Junior Rotax and Junior DVS drivers with applications now open on-line at HamptonDowns.com . The inaugural academy will be held on 20 July.

"Our academy is the first of its kind and will cater for all ages and regardless of the driving level we are very confident that all will end the day as a better driver," says van der Drift.