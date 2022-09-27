Harley-Davidson launches limited edition Low Rider El Diablo model

Harley-Davidson has introduced a limited edition Low Rider El Diablo model, the latest offering in its limited-edition Icons Collection program.

In a nod to an American West Coast custom styling trend, the Low Rider El Diablo model combines lean performance and sport-touring versatility with a stunning panelled hand-applied paint scheme and the sonic power of Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate.

“The Low Rider El Diablo is a modern expression of the iconic 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and a representation of the creative times it was born in,” said Brad Richards, Vice President of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles Harley-Davidson.

“It embodies the spirit of counterculture in Southern California in the ‘80s in a contemporary package that features meticulously crafted custom paint, including pinstripe trajectories that nod directly to those of the original FXRT.”

Each Icon in the limited-edition Icons Collection program will celebrate H-D’s signature colours, designs, and parts — along with the latest technology. Each model will be individually numbered and only produced once, with a new Icon debuting annually, with no more than two bikes released in any given year.

The Low Rider El Diablo, features a V-Twin Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. It produces 167Nm of torque and 117 cubic inch displacement. A high-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and airflow to maximise performance, and a tuned Heavy Breather intake with a forward-facing exposed filter element flows more air into the engine to produce more mid-range torque and gives the motorcycle added hot rod presence.

Lockable clamshell saddlebags (with a combined capacity of 53.8-L) can be removed in seconds with an internal quick-release mechanism, converting the bike from sport-touring to urban cruising mode.

The bike also features a 6-inch high windshield that has a Dark Smoke tint, a single 5.75-inch LED headlamp, a single centre and Softail triple split-stream vents to reduce rider head buffeting at highway speeds. It also has factory-installed audio designed to deliver crisp, clear sound quality at any volume.

Production will be limited to a one-time build of 1,500 serialised examples, and bikes are estimated to be delivered in Spring 2022, with prices starting at $42,750.