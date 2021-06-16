Has Tesla failed in reinventing the steering wheel?

Back in 2012, Tesla burst onto the automotive scene, and changed the passenger vehicle game by introducing the Model S, which proved to be the perfect launchpad for the American brand.

Fast forward almost a decade later, and the second-generation Model S has broken cover, with a yoke for a steering wheel, and an apparent lack of gear selector. So has Elon Musk gone too far here?

Reinventing the steering wheel was never going to be an easy task, and it feels like Elon has installed this yoke in the new Model S as a reference to Knight Rider more than a functional part.

Looks aside, this yoke seems to be alright to use on the highway for changing lanes when the Tesla isn't doing it itself, but when it comes to tight turns in a city setting, things get cumbersome.

The driver has to cross their arms multiple times during each turn, and returning the yoke to the centre after a turn is a task in itself. As for counter-steering? We don't want to even imagine the consequences.

So while these yoke designs might work in a plane or race car scenario, making a tight turn looks extremely awkward, and we can help but feel that this will quickly become an optional extra in Tesla's catalogue.

Lastly, there's the gear selector that's now built into the touchscreen display, and while this looks reasonably functional, a mishap with the screen could leave the car stranded.