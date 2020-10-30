Home / News / Have we found NZ's best compact car? Zooming with DRIVEN EP19

By Driven • 30/10/2020
This week David is down at the launch of Isuzu's new D-Max ute, so it's just Dean, Sam, and Andrew. We discuss Lewis Hamilton's F1 success, and a strange new Chinese EV that we've got in the garage.

Dean's Rotten Carmatoes movie quiz is back by popular demand, and uncovers a surprising winner. All this plus more in this week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN.

Listen here: 

