Hellcat who? Honda reveals the world's cutest electric drag racer

Last year the world was introduced to Ford's fully-electric Mustang Cobra Jet, which is a 1100kW dragster that's capable of a seven-second quarter mile, and will pull a mad wheelie while doing so.

At the other end of the electric drag racing scale is Honda's latest 'e' variant, which has been dubbed the 'e-Drag'. Unlike the Mustang, Honda didn't bother to pull any extra power out of the little hatch, though.

Instead of boosting the electric powertrain, Honda pulled as much extra weight out of the electric hatch as possible, leaving a bare-bones racer that still has a woodgrain dash.

Other upgrades include a carbon fibre roof, a single-piece front end and lightweight fenders. On the inside, the e-Drag has been given a set of racing seats, and a full roll cage for those sub-ten second passes.

All the e-Drag's 110kW and 300Nm is sent to the rear wheels, where a set of 17-inch NA2 NSX-R wheels wrapped in M&H drag radials keep things sticky. You'll notice it's wearing beefier tyres at the rear, like a real dragster should.

While a standard e will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in around the eight second mark, the lack of weight and sticky tyres will cut this down to a Civic Type R-rivalling 5.4 seconds.

Alongside the e-Drag, Honda also revealed the N-One K-Climb which is another lightweight, low-power machine that's ready to attack the corners. While it still uses exactly the same engine, it has been given a bunch of carbon fibre body panels, a roll cage, and adjustable suspension.