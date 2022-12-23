Hennessey breaks Christmas Tree Run record with Mustang Shelby GT500 (guest star: The Grinch)

They've done it again, and just in time for the big day. The engineering team at US tuning specialist and hypercar maker Hennessey have broken the company's Christmas Tree Run speed run record for 2022 with a Venom 1000 Mustang Shelby GT500, which hit 309km/h with a Christmas tree (decorated and illuminated, naturally) strapped to the roof.

The Christmas Tree Run has become an annual event for Hennessy. Last year it cracked 295km/h with an Audi RS 6 Avant (borrowed from John Hennessey's wife, Hope). Before that, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk managed 291km/h. The original record was set back in 2018 by a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody (280km/h).

The run was undertaken at the Continental Tire (which is American for "tyre") Proving Grounds in Ulvade, Texas.

Based on the most powerful factory-produced Mustang of all time, the standard Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a hand-built supercharged 5.2-litre V8 with a 2.65-liter Roots-type supercharger. Hennessey upgrades the pony car with a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system.

In addition, fittings, lines, belts, and tensioners are upgraded, and the dual-clutch transmission is recalibrated. The result is the Venom 1000 Mustang GT500, which is rated at 746kW (1000bhp) on 93-octane pump fuel.

Piloted by professional racecar driver Spencer Geswein, the vehicle was not altered explicitly for the run, except for removing the factory under hood "rain tray" to improve airflow. The coupe, a "Golden Ticket" GT500 (which includes the Carbon Fibre Track Pack with aero and special tyres), was finished in rare and appropriately festive Eruption Green paint.

"Our annual Christmas Tree Run serves two roles for our growing company," says founder and chief executive John Hennessey.

"First, testing our performance at a proving grounds is a great opportunity to validate our engineering – the Venom 1000 delivers impressive numbers. Second, adding the seasonal twist allows our hard-working team to end the year with some high-speed fun before they slow down and enjoy their families for the holidays."