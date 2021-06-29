Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX revealed as the world's most powerful ute

This ute proves things really are bigger in Texas. US performance tuner Hennessey has revealed its new Mammoth 1000 TRX pick-up truck.

Hennessey applied its craft to the Ram 1500 TRX and turned it into a red hot performance machine. The Texas-based outfit has tuned the vehicle’s 6.2-litre supercharged Hellcat V8 to produce 755kW and 1313Nm, making it the world’s most powerful ute.

This is equal to about four Toyota Hiluxes combined and is a jump of 235kW and 432Nm over the regular Ram 1500 TRX.

The giant outputs mean the Mammoth 1000 TRX can sprint from 0-100km/h in a little more than 3.2 seconds.

Extreme power isn’t the Mammoth’s only talent, though. The vehicle can be upgraded to become an off-road warrior.

Owners can option the off-road enhancement pack, which adds custom bumpers, an LED light bar, 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tyres, a front levelling kit and an extended warranty.

Hennessey has committed to building only 200 examples this year with 100 already spoken for despite its circa-US$150,000 ($212,000) price tag.

Local buyers might not be able to sample the high-performance Hennessey, but they can get a taste of the US pick-up trucks with the new Ram 1500.

Ram Trucks are imported from the US and converted to right-hand drive in the Australian importer’s Melbourne factory.

The new Ram 1500 has undergone extensive testing overseas and Australia, including a 20,000km vehicle durability test at Victoria’s Anglesea Proving Ground.

The company also took the vehicles on an around Australia trip with one of the vehicles towing its maximum weight for the entire 30,000km journey.

