Hennessey Velociraptor revealed as an alternative to Ford's upcoming Bronco Raptor

Considering that it's one of Ford's most iconic models to date, it should come as little surprise to hear that the revived Bronco is selling like hotcakes, and the wait times over in America are off the charts.

Despite this supply constraint, Ford is doubling down on the Bronco, and is planning on revealing a Raptor version, but it seems Hennessey has beaten the brand to the punch with its Bronco-based Velociraptor.

Powered by the same twin-turbo V6 engine as the standard Bronco, Hennessey turned the boost up and has managed to pull an extra 60kW out of the engine, bringing peak power to 306kW.

On top of these engine upgrades, it looks like the Hennessey package gives the Bronco a few off-road friendly upgrades including a suspension lift, all-terrain tyres, and steel bumpers.

Since annoucing plans for this Velociraptor, Hennessey has reportedly been inundated with interest regarding it, and therefore has pushed production forward.

“Since we announced our plans for the Bronco mid-last year, we’ve been inundated with customer requests to take our upgraded version,” said John Hennessey.

Despite this, just 200 Velociraptors are set for production, each with a three-year warranty.