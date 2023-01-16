Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution: world's most powerful ICE hypercar now lighter, faster

When too much is not enough... you need the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution. The Texas-based tuner and hypercar-maker has taken its Venom F5 and created what it claims is "the most powerful and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world": the F5 Venom Revolution.

The Revolution has comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry. Weight reduction was also a focus: the new model tips the scales at just 1361kg - only about 22kg less than the standard car. But still less.

Mid-mounted in the carbon-fibre monocoque chassis is Hennessey’s twin-turbocharged, 6.6-litre "Fury" V8 engine, rated at 1355kW/1617Nm. It's rear-drive, with an automated single-clutch gearbox "calibrated for competitive use". Carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted as standard.

The biggest visual change is the Revolution's full-width rear-mounted carbon fibre wing. It's adjustable for angle and fitted with end plates that stop the high-pressure air on top of the wing from spilling underneath – increasing downforce without extending the width of the wing. The end plates also generate vortexes that guide airflow and improve aerodynamics and stability. The rear wing delivers more than 360kg of downforce at 300km/h and over 635kg at 400km/h. Hennessey doesn't quote a top speed for the model.

There's a significantly larger carbon fibre front splitter, working with the extended rear diffuser. Dive planes, positioned on the front fascia in front of the wheels, channel airflow to shift the aerodynamic balance forward – adding grip to improve turn-in.

The double-wishbone suspension, with more aggressive alignment settings, is fitted with adjustable dampers that may be calibrated trackside with a set of basic tools – allowing the owner to set the car up for a particular road course, racing circuit, or track. In addition, new forged alloy wheels present a larger contact patch for improved cornering grip and enhanced braking.

Venom F5 Revolution owners are also offered a digital on-board track telemetry system capable of measuring an array of data points. These include lap times, splits, cornering G-forces, and more. The system allows the driver to monitor the telemetry in real time, or the data may be saved for later analysis or archiving.

The Revolution is the third Venom F5 model, with the company saying each has a "specific mission": the F5 Coupe targets top speed, the F5 Roadster is all about a "visceral open air experience" and the new Revolution is intended to be the ultimate track machine.

The Revolution Coupe made its global public debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance on January 15. It's priced at NZ$4.2m and limited to just 24 units.