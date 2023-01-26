Here are some of the cheapest petrol stations in NZ
Updated 26 January 2023
While the Government has extended the 25c per litre excise tax cut to the end of February, Kiwis continue to feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis, including at the pump.
The Automobile Association warned in June that there could be panic and chaos if the return to normal fuel excise duties were to happen overnight, and it was announced in December that the tax cut would be halved to 12.5 cents until March 31.
Jimmy Ormsby, the managing director of fuel retailer Waitomo, says "we are all pretty aware of what's happening in Ukraine and on the [oil] supply side, there's a lack of supply coming out of Russia because of boycotting."
In speaking with AM last year, he said the price increases had been "relentless but they're based on the price of crude which is a supply and demand imbalance at the moment."
Looking at petrol prices around the country, prices vary between $2.11 per litre at Pak 'n Save Mill Street, Hamilton and $3.34 per litre at BP 2go Waiheke Island. That means, with a typical 60-litre fuel tank (the average for a standard passenger car), a full tank of petrol is costing Kiwis between $126 and $200.
In March 2022, prior to the Government's announcement of the 25c per litre excise tax cut, Ormsby acknowledged that many Kiwis are feeling pain at the pump, with high fuel prices impacting those who are already struggling with the increased cost of living.
"High fuel prices – like grocery prices, and housing prices – are part of the cost-of-living crisis, hitting Kiwis who least can afford it. Come spend a few hours pumping gas with me to get a good taste of how tough it is for many Kiwis just trying to put food on the table," Ormsby said in March.
To avoid paying more at the pump than necessary, here's a list of some of the cheapest petrol stations in some of New Zealand's biggest cities.
* The prices reflect those listed on the price-tracking app, Gaspy, on 26 January 2023.
Auckland
- Gull Kumeu - $2.21
- Gull Speedlane Henderson Valley - $2.24
- Gull Speedland Kingsland - $2.25
- Pak'n'Save Lincoln North - $2.28
Hamilton
- Pak 'n Save Mill Street - $2.11
- Gull Norton Road - $2.13
- Mobil Lake Road - $2.24
- Mobil Frankton - $2.33
Wellington
- Waitomo Tinakori - $2.36
- Caltex Old Hutt Rd - $2.46
- GAS Ngaio - $2.52
- BP Brooklyn - $2.55
Christchurch
- Waitomo Fitzgerald - $2.27
- McKeown Barbadoes St - $2.37
- Pak 'n Save Moorehouse - $2.40
- Mobil Bealey Ave - $2.49
Dunedin
- Challenge McFarlanes Tyre Service - $2.39
- NPD Andy Bay - $2.40
- McKeown Dunedin - $2.40
- Waitomo Eastgate Fuel Stop - $2.40
- Pak 'n Save Dunedin - $2.44
Whangarei
- New World Whangarei - $2.47
- Gull Speedlane Whangarei - $2.47
- Gull Whangarei - $2.51
- BP Connect Riverside - $2.65
Tauranga
- Gull Speedlane Hewletts - $2.25
- Gull Hocking Street - $2.29
- Waitomo Hewletts Road - $2.30
- Pak 'n Save Tauranga - $2.33
Rotorua
- Gull Lake Road - $2.14
- New World Westend - $2.14
- Mobil Te Ngae -$2.20
- Pak 'n Save Rotorua - $2.26
Napier
- Gull Napier - $2.19
- Pak 'n Save Napier - $2.19
- Allied Napier Fuel Stop - $2.31
- Waitomo Napier - $2.34
Taupo
- Waitomo Taupo - $2.41
- NPD Taupo - $2.44
- Gull Rifle Range - $2.44
- BP 2go Tauhara - $2.59
New Plymouth
- Gull New Plymouth - $2.20
- New World New Plymouth - $2.20
- Mobil New Plymouth - $2.35
- Caltex Eliot Street - $2.45
Palmerston North
- Pak 'n Save Palmerston North - $2.22
- New World Pioneer - $2.22
- Waitomo Fitzherbert - $2.26
- Hokowhitu Fuel - $2.26
Nelson
- Challenge Gourdie Automotive Ltd - $2.44
- NPD St Vincent Street - $2.46
- NPD Parkers Rd - $2.46
- Caltex Nelson - $2.52
Queenstown
- RDP Arrowtown - $2.55
- NPD Frankton - $2.62
- Pak 'n Save Queenstown - $2.62
- Mobil Queenstown - $2.62
Invercargill
- NPD Invercargill - $2.25
- RD Petroleum Invercargill - $2.25
- Allied Invercargill Fuel Stop - $2.37
- Caltex Newfiel Autos - $2.39