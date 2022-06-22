Here are some of the cheapest petrol stations in NZ

Petrol prices across the country are continuing to climb towards (or in some places, above) $3 per litre, even with the Government's 25c per litre excise tax cut.

The Automobile Association have warned that there could be panic and chaos come mid-August if a return to normal fuel excise duties happened overnight, with calls to the Government to think about how they reintroduce it.

Jimmy Ormsby, the managing director of fuel retailer Waitomo, says "we are all pretty aware of what's happening in Ukraine and on the [oil] supply side, there's a lack of supply coming out of Russia because of boycotting."

In speaking with AM last month, he said the price increases have been "relentless but they're based on the price of crude which is a supply and demand imbalance at the moment."

Looking at petrol prices around the country, prices vary between $2.76 per litre at Gull Napier and $3.68 per litre at BP 2go Waiheke Island. That means, with a typical 60-litre fuel tank (the average for a standard passenger car), a full tank of petrol is costing Kiwis between $165.60 and $220.80.

In March, prior to the Government's announcement of the 25c per litre excise tax cut, Ormsby acknowledged that many Kiwis are feeling pain at the pump, with high fuel prices impacting those who are already struggling with the increased cost of living.

"High fuel prices – like grocery prices, and housing prices – are part of the cost-of-living crisis, hitting Kiwis who least can afford it. Come spend a few hours pumping gas with me to get a good taste of how tough it is for many Kiwis just trying to put food on the table," Ormsby said in March.

To avoid paying more at the pump than necessary, here's a list of some of the cheapest petrol stations in some of New Zealand's biggest cities.

* The prices reflect those listed on the price-tracking app, Gaspy, on Wednesday 22 June.

Auckland

NPD Otara and Wiri - $2.94

Gull Speedlane Wiri - $2.94

Costco Westgate - $2.98

Gull Hobsonville - $3.02

Pak 'n Save Fuel Albany - $3.03

Hamilton

Gull Norton Road - $2.82

Pak 'n Save Mill Street - $2.94

Mobil Lake Road - $3.03

Mobil Frankton - $3.04

Wellington

Caltex Old Hutt Rd - $3.09

Waitomo Tinakori - $3.09

BP Brooklyn - $3.17

GAS Ngaio - $3.19

Christchurch

Challenge Hills Road - $2.90

Waitomo Fitzgerald - $2.95

Pak 'n Save Moorehouse - $2.98

McKeown Barbadoes St - $2.98

Z Moorhouse - $2.98

Dunedin

McKeown Dunedin - $2.92

NPD Andy Bay - $2.93

Waitomo Eastgate Fuel Stop - $2.95

Pak 'n Save Dunedin - $2.97

Whangarei

New World Whangarei - $3.03

Gull Speedlane Whangarei - $3.03

Gull Whangarei - $3.04

BP Connect Riverside - $3.12

Tauranga

Pak 'n Save Tauranga - $2.92

Gull Hocking Street - $2.92

Gull Speedlane Hewletts - $2.95

Mobil Causeway - $2.97

Rotorua

Pak 'n Save Rotorua - $2.99

Gull Lake Road - $2.99

New World Westend - $2.99

Waitomo Fenton Park - $3.11

Napier

Gull Napier - $2.76

Pak 'n Save Napier - $2.76

Waitomo Napier - $2.89

Mobil Taradale Road - $2.89

Taupo

Gull Rifle Range - $2.98

Mobil Taupo - $3.03

Mobil Junction - $3.03

Waitomo Taupo - $3.11

New Plymouth

Gull New Plymouth - $2.95

New World New Plymouth - $2.95

Caltex Eliot Street - $3.04

Mobil New Plymouth - $3.04

Palmerston North

Pak 'n Save Palmerston North - $2.81

New World Pioneer - $2.81

Hokowhitu Fuel - $2.99

Waitomo Fitzherbert - $3.03

Nelson

NPD St Vincent Street - $2.91

NPD Parkers Rd - $2.91

Challenge Gourdie Automotive Ltd - $2.95

Caltex Nelson - $2.96

Queenstown

Pak 'n Save Queenstown - $3.24

Z Queenstown - $3.24

RDP Arrowtown - $3.25

NPD Frankton - $3.27

Invercargill