Here are the 10 cheapest countries to buy an EV, SUV, and hatchback

Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream.

But part of the fight to make them more mainstream is to make them more affordable.

Confused.com has conducted a study on where in the world is the cheapest to buy an EV, along with where the most expensive place is.

The study looked at one popular vehicle that's widely available around the globe and then compared its price from market to market. And although this leaves room for error based on the other options available in each market, it does provide an interesting insight into some of the options that customers are presented with.

The car chosen for the study was the Tesla Model 3, and Confused.com found that Macau is the least expensive place to buy it, followed closely by China, Romania, Japan, and France.

On the other hand, among the most expensive places to buy an EV according to the study are Singapore, Israel, Sweden, and the UK.

The study also looked at the cheapest and most expensive places to buy a hatchback (based on the Volkswagen Golf) and SUB (based on the Toyota RAV4), and New Zealand ranked amongst the cheapest.

For the cheapest place to buy an SUV in the world, New Zealand ranked 5th behind Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Ukraine. The most expensive places are Singapore, Norway, Brazil, Malaysia, and Denmark.

And for the cheapest countries to buy a hatchback, New Zealand ranked 6th behind the US, Poland, Slovakia, Japan, and Greece. The most expensive places in the world to buy a hatchback are Singapore, Denmark, South Africa, Norway, and the Netherlands.