High-performance heavyweights: BMW X5 M and X6 M pricing released

New high-performance heavyweights will soon be positioned at the pinnacle of both the new BMW X5 and X6 model lines.

Set for a May debut in New Zealand, the new X5 M and X6 M duo will exclusively be available with the Competition package fitted as standard. The X5 M Competition is priced from $219,900 and the X6 M Competition starts at $225,600.

Competition guise – being offered for the first time in these models – will provide customers with the highest possible level of specification and power output.

Both new models are powered by the 4.4-litre BMW M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine developing 460kW at 750Nm of torque.

It’s a 37kW power hike over the previous generation X5 M and X6 M engine and propels the new X5 M and X6 M from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds - four tenths of a second faster than the outgoing models.

The new engine features twin-scroll turbochargers located in the V of the engine for optimum efficiency and response, a forged crankshaft for exceptional torsional force resistance and a motorsport oil supply system that integrates baffling and active suction in the sump to deliver lubrication where needed for track use.

The cooling system also evokes a race car solution with 10 individual coolers including two water cooled intercoolers for the turbochargers and oil coolers for engine and transmission.

Standard is an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which adopts the same M control concept as the BMW M8 Competition vehicles.

The standard fitment M Sport exhaust system is characterised by four 100mm black chrome tailpipes.

Chassis enhancements include Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which highlights the dynamic potential of the X5 M and X6 M with multiple modes, and the precise and direct M Servotronic steering. The latter is also adjustable between Comfort and Sport settings.

Both vehicles also feature BMW M xDrive and Active M differential to deliver maximum traction. The fully variable M xDrive has a rear-biased set-up that brings the front axle into play only when the rear wheels are at the limits of adhesion.

The M compound brake system features six-piston fixed callipers at the front with 395mm drilled and inner-ventilated discs and single-piston floating callipers with 380mm discs at the rear. The powerful system can bring the X5 M and X6 M from 100km/h to rest in just 32 metres.

The X5 M and X6 M also follow the M8 Competition in offering two levels of braking feel via the Comfort and Sport settings.

Both the X5 M and X6 M match the outstanding performance with striking design features. Large front intakes provide a dynamic aesthetic quality while ensuring an effective supply of air to the engine, transmission and brakes.

In addition, the mixed size wheel and tyre packages provide a dominant appearance. Both vehicles feature M light alloy wheels with star-spoke style design shod with 295/35 section tyres on the front fitted to 21-inch diameter wheels and 315/30 section tyres on the 22-inch rear wheels.

Lighting is provided by the BMW LaserLight technology with Selective Beam system.

The interior of both the X5 M and X6 M combine purposeful BMW M elements with luxury appointments that provide a premium cabin ambience. It features M multifunction sport seats trimmed in full leather Merino upholstery and BMW Individual Alcantara headliner.

It is the first time this upholstery and headliner have been offered as standard equipment.

Other standard features include automatic four-zone air conditioning, a panorama glass sunroof, interior ambient lighting, BMW M Head-Up Display, wireless phone charging, Comfort Access System with proximity function and soft close doors and a Harmon Kardon surround sound system.

A suite of advanced safety and convenience systems including BMW Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus with Reversing Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with twin 12.3-inch LCD colour displays to complement the extreme performance of both models.