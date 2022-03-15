High petrol prices has buyers scrambling to find 'greener' options

Petrol prices have been rapidly increasing as of late, and while the New Zealand Government has decreased the fuel tax by 25c per litre, global prices are proving to be unstable.

International car buying websites have recently reported huge spikes in search volumes for BEVs (battery electric vehicles), PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles), and hybrids.

One website announced that the amount of potential buyers looking for EV options increased by 39 percent over the previous month, and 18 percent over the previous week.

Of those who visited the site in the week ending March 6th, 17.9 percent said they were looking for a "green vehicle," according to the website.

Another international car buying website also reported that searches for new and used electric vehicles increased by 112 percent in the week of March 8.

Kiwi buyers also see purchasing electrified vehicles as a way to ease the pressure at the pump.

A case study of Toyota Aqua (hybrid) and Nissan Leaf (BEV) vehicle searches on Driven, two of the most popular electrified vehicles in New Zealand, shows that more Kiwis are looking for greener options too.

In January 2022, the Nissan Leaf was the 19th most searched for car on Driven, and the Toyota Aqua was the 18th most popular search. In February, the Aqua jumped up to 10th place, with the Leaf just ahead of it as the 9th most searched for vehicle on Driven.

Just this last week, from the 8th to 15th of March 2022, searches for these vehicles have dramatically increased. The Nissan Leaf was the car with the most searches on the Driven website, with the Toyota Aqua coming in as the 5th most searched for vehicle.

Kiwis are clearly searching for more fuel-efficient options in light of the global petrol price spikes. It'll be interesting to see if this trend continues as fuel prices become less volatile.