High-riding Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spotted undisguised

While Tesla may rule the roost when it comes to global electric vehicle sales, Porsche managed to outdo the American company at its own game, blowing the automotive world away with the all-electric Taycan.

Instead of doing what most brands do and turning the electric sedan into an SUV to grab extra sales, Porsche has decided to turn it into a high-riding wagon, and call it the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Just recently, a completely undisguised example was spotted parked up in a Californian shopping centre, wearing some cool-looking wheels that wouldn't look out of place on any high-end sports car.

To build hype around upcoming models, it's not uncommon to see cars like this out in public wearing camouflage over body panels, but it's obvious that Porsche wants people to see the Cross Turismo in full.

From these images, it's obvious that the Taycan wagon is riding a little higher than the standard model and Porsche has slapped some roof rails on top for added practicality. Other than that, it looks extremely similar.

Powertrain specifications are yet to be released for this model, but it's safe to assume that the Cross Turismo will miss out on the entry-level, rear-wheel drive specification.

This means that it will most likely start with the 4S' 390kW powertrain, and potentially go all the way up to the Turbo S' 560kW set-up.

We can also imagine that this long roof model will be a bit more expensive than the Taycan is currently, which means that it should eclipse the $203,990 4S when it eventually lands.