Highlands introduces worlds first all-electric Porsche track experience

The Highlands Taycan Takeoff is the worlds first all-electric Porsche track experience, and it's not for the fainthearted.

The Taycan goes from 0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds, with dual electric motors which pump out 1050 Nm of torque and 560 kW. A professional driver on Highlands staff will take you for a breathtaking sprint down the track.

According to Porsche, the Taycan is the world's first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts, instead of the usual 400 volt systems used in modern EVs.

"This enables consistent high performance, reduces the charging time and decreases the weight and installation space of the cabling. It also boasts a maximum peak charging capacity of 270kW."

The takeoff experience includes a quick commentary through Pit Lane before your driver launches you from Pit Lane, taking you flying down the back straight into the Southern Loop. This experience takes part on the A & B configuration of the Highlands circuit which showcases the power of the Taycan Takeoff.

Head along by yourself, or as a group of up to 3.