Highlands is giving away a Lamborghini

Highlands today announced a major 10th birthday celebration with one lucky spectator getting to drive home in a Lamborghini. Exactly two years to the day, 25th November 2023, it will be the 10th anniversary of the Highlands 101- the first race meeting to be held at the Cromwell based, world class racing circuit.

And to celebrate the milestone, an event worthy of all the bells and whistles and bagpipes, will take place between 23rd and 26th November 2023, with the headline event the New Zealand Endurance Championship.

The inaugural Highlands 101 featured an endurance race for Australian GT cars and was won by circuit owner Tony Quinn and Fabian Coulthard in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

The icing on the Highlands 2023 birthday cake will be the giving away of a Lamborghini Huracan, currently based at Tony Quinn's Hampton Downs circuit.

The supercar will be a prize for someone who pre-purchases a ticket for the 10th anniversary race meeting.