Highly-anticipated Mazda3 Turbo revealed, but its not a hot hatch

While Mazda isn't showing any interest in building another MPS to please hot hatch enthusiasts everywhere, they have met these fans halfway with the new Mazda3 turbo.

It was set for an official launch tomorrow, but it seems that Mazda Mexico couldn't wait any longer, and published the full reveal video on Youtube a day early, and we're not complaining.

You won't find any Mazdaspeed or MPS badges on this turbocharged hatch, as Mazda doesn't want to call it a hot hatch, but these hefty power figures might leave you a little confused.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine makes a handsome 186kW and 420Nm of torque, which is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Performance figures haven't been released just yet, but we can imagine that it'd go quite well.

With the same engine, the much larger Mazda CX-5 Takami can hit 100km/h from a standstill in a little over six seconds, meaning that this smaller hatch should do the same in the mid-5s.

When you compare that torque figure to a Mk7.5 Golf GTI with 370Nm, you get an appreciation for what Mazda has done. It's also more than the Hyundai i30 N with its 353Nm of torque.

Those who have driven older generations of the MPS will be familiar with the chronic torque steer issue. Because of this, an all-wheel drive MPS has always been on the wishlist.

You'll notice that not much has been changed visually between the 2020 and 2021 Mazda3 models, meaning that it'll be quite hard to distinguish the Turbo from the regular car.

As for accessories, a set of 18-inch black rims will come standard as well as blacked-out mirror caps and grille surround. On the inside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come standard, as well as a 12-speaker Bose audio system.