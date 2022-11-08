Highly charged issue: Should BnB guests pay to top up EVs?

Disgruntled hosts in Tekapo have argued they may have to start asking guests to pay for powering up their electric vehicles.

"As an accommodation provider, do others think it is fair for guests to plug their EV cars into your power supply for a free top up?" said Peter Anderson, who wanted to start a discussion on the matter.

"We have certainly had this happen a few times."

Anderson compared the practice of guests running power from their property without permission as "akin to stealing" petrol from his lawnmower. "Either way, it is wrong."

The cost of a full charge ranges from $9 to $20 from flat, depending on the model of car and mode of charging. While few cars are likely to arrive completely drained, the New Zealand government gives the average cost of running an EV at $2.43per 100km.

Relatively expensive for an eclectic appliance, comparatively paltry for hosts' overhead costs.

Still, many argue it is the principal rather than the overall price.

One BnB owner said they were landed with an unexpected $17 energy bill after a guest left their Tesla on charge.

Others argued that it was no different to having guests use the facilities or running the heating. They said it should be no different to use of other amenities like internet, energy or water costs: if hosts want to apply a fee for charging it should be reflected in the stay rate.

Others felt it was intrinsically different when hosts were paying for guests' fuel.

"Normally when I go on holiday I don't ask the accommodation provider to pay for my travel costs to and from their establishment," wrote one.

Dark spots and EV infrastructure

There are plenty of public charging points across the South Island. With the aim to have no more than 75km between charging ports on State Highways, there are areas of New Zealand where this is much further between.

Tekapo and the Dark Sky reserve in the middle of the inland tourist route is a popular road trip in summer. However the increase in EV uptake and lack of infrastructure may lead to more guests illicitly topping up their electric vehicles.

The distance of 110 km between public charging points at Omarama and Cromwell is a particularly long stretch.

The rate of new EVs registered in New Zealand doubled over the last 12 months, with around 46,000 expected on the roads by November.

With only a couple of charge ports per town and roughly 20-30 minutes' charge time per 100km could mean public power stations become a pain point for electric motorists this summer.

Earlier this year Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods announced the government would be installing fast charging ports to try and eliminate EV blackspots across state Highways in the South Island.

This included two public power outlets at Springs Junction in the Lewis Pass, which is a 160km stretch of without any public charging ports.

Currently with Reefton's only EV charging port out of action there is a 230km gap between charges - placing it well out of reach of entry-level EVs.

The route along the SH7 was identified as an "infrastructure blackspot" for electric vehicles. Of course most EVs can be topped up using conventional 230 volt wall sockets, straight out the wall.

Without the public charging ports, more accommodation private addresses can expect to see electric vehicles dropping in for a top up. Should they be charging for a charge?

- NZ Herald