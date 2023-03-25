Hilux GR Sport breaks cover in Kiwiland at 10th anniversary Toyota Festival

It hasn't been a secret for a while now, but Toyota New Zealand's forthcoming Hilux GR Sport make its first local appearance at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell this weekend (March 25-26).

Highlands is host to the Toyota Festival for 2023, the 10th anniversary of the event. With Toyota owners and fans converging on the circuit for two days of static and dynamic activities (including 160 cars in the "show and shine"), Toyota NZ took the opportunity to give the tweaked one-tonner its first public outing.

To answer the inevitable question, it's not a Ford Ranger Raptor rival. The new Hilux is based on the SR5 Cruiser and part of Gazoo Racing's third-tier lineup (below GRMN and GR models such as Yaris, Corolla and 86) that feature measured performance and styling enhancements, without being specialist/extreme machines.

The familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine has had power and torque boosted by 10 per cent, to 165kW/550Nm, courtesy of a revised turbocharger and fuel-injection control.

The chassis features an automatic limited-slip differential, Active Traction Control and strengthened suspension.New monotube shock absorbers are designed to give better "damping performance, with faster response in demanding conditions", says Toyota.

It also has more functional footwear than the SR5 Cruiser, with smaller (17-inch) wheels.

The GR Sport gets its own look up front, with prominent satin-black over-fenders integrate into the bumper. Inside, there are sports pedals and red seatbelts.

GR branding is featured inside and out, including on the steering wheel, headrests, red callipers for the uprated brakes, and exterior badges.

There's still no price for the Hilux GR Sport, which goes on sale in May. The current SR5 Cruiser is $63,390.

Sharing the Festival spotlight was a limited-edition 10th anniversary version of the GR 86. The factory model features Solar Shift Orange exterior finish, orange stitching inside and anniversary logos embroidered on the door trims.

Toyota NZ has been allocated 10 examples to sell.