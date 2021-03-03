Hilux overtakes Ranger in biggest-ever February for New Zealand new-vehicle sales

Toyota claimed both the biggest market share (expected) and the number one new-vehicle spot (now that's news) for the biggest-ever February registration result on record for New Zealand.

Registrations of 12,358 were eight per cent on February last year; year-to-date the market is up 7.1 per cent compared with the first two months of 2020.

Motor Industry Association chief executive David Crawford attributes the boom to better supply and NZ's Covid-modified spending patterns: "The February market has benefited from recent stock arrivals and a resilient local economy where NZers continue to spend what might otherwise be spent on international travel, on new vehicles."

Toyota led the overall market with 16 per cent share, but Mitsubishi was top for passenger/SUV registrations (which excludes utes and vans) at 13 per cent.

The Toyota Hilux regained the top sales spot overall with 786 units, followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (594) and Ford Ranger (542).

The most popular segment for February was SUV Compact, with 22 per cent share, followed by SUV Medium and Pick Up/Chassis 4x4.

NZ's top 10 for February (click for DRIVEN listings)

Toyota Hilux (786)

Mitsubishi Outlander (594)

Ford Ranger (542)

Mitsubishi Triton (468)

Kia Sportage (369)

Kia Seltos (361)

Mazda CX-5 (360)

Mitsubishi ASX (315)

Suzuki Swift (310)

Toyota RAV4 (283)