Hilux power: Toyota unveils the updated Fortuner SUV

Just days after Toyota pulled the covers off the facelifted Hilux ute, the Japanese brand has revealed the new Fortuner, which is based on the same platform.

Leading the charge is an improved 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 150kW and 500Nm, a 20kW and 50Nm improvement on the previous version.

Engine adjustments have also improved fuel use, with consumption in the city dropping by more than 17 per cent.

Grey nomads can rejoice, as the vehicle’s towing capacity has increased by 300kg to 3100kg.

Toyota Australia’s sales and marketing chief Sean Hanley said the improvements would appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“Customers will appreciate the extra performance from the high-torque engine, coupled with impressive fuel economy, smoothness and quietness — whether they’re on the school run or heading into the great outdoors,” said Mr Hanley.

Toyota maintains the Fortuner’s three-tier model range. All grades now get a bigger eight-inch infotainment screen that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top two grades also get satnav and digital radio as standard.

A number of styling upgrades have freshened up the Fortuner’s appearance, including a revised front grille, bumper and headlights that provide a more modern look.

The Fortuner is due to land in New Zealand within the next few months. Prices and specification will be announced closer to the vehicle’s launch.

The upgrades to the Fortuner were mirrored in the best selling HiLux ute. The tough workhorse ute scored the same engine upgrades and a number of visual and engineering revisions.

