Hobsonville Toyota Service Centre opens with future focus

North Western Toyota have opened a brand new Hobsonville Service Centre, taking their first step to create a car dealership of the future for locals.

The Hobsonville Toyota Service Centre opened on 1 August and is operating under COVID-19 restrictions to service Toyota, Lexus and other vehicle makes and models.

Poised to become the 19th Toyota car dealership in Auckland, the Hobsonville branch will be future-proofed to meet new environmental and social challenges.

North Shore Toyota CEO Mark Jago says that the Hobsonville branch will pave the way for a car dealership model that is fit for the future.

“As we’ve seen through the COVID pandemic, there are so many factors that can impact the efficiency of car dealership services. We want to set the standard for a customer experience that can meet the changing landscape of the car service and sales industry.”

Solar panels and rain tanks are in place. This will encourage energy conservation and preserve water that will be repurposed by the grooming department for cleaning vehicles.

Carbon reductions for customers and the business will be encouraged as Toyota Yaris Hybrid courtesy cars are provided for customers to enjoy. The Hobsonville centre is also proud to be experts in electric and hybrid car servicing. The service centre will also trial a courtesy shuttle service covering major local transport hubs for customers.

At the Hobsonville Service Centre customers will continue to come first as staff are trained to offer hybrid support across departments. This is a new initiative that has been developed to streamline the customer journey.

North Western Toyota After Sales Leader Steve Bambury says that a strong customer base has always existed in West Auckland and the new branch will offer an enhanced customer experience in the growing Hobsonville and Northwest Auckland area.

“We have had a fantastic response from locals so far with people showing interest before we officially opened. Despite COVID we’ve had some good wins, and we are looking at new ways to service customers once the branch is transformed into a car dealership.”

The Centre, which is located at 8 Workspace Drive, provides luxurious customer facilities and complimentary coffee and beverages for guests. There’s also a child-friendly play space available for families to use while they visit.