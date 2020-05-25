Holden confirms peace talks with angry dealers, rejects claims

The final year of Holden sales in Australia and New Zealand has arguably been blighted by the ongoing debate between the brand and frustrated dealers, over the handling of its exit from the market, its compensation packages, and theories around people knowing the manufacturer was going to leave the market years before the announcement in February.

Having responded to dealers earlier this month, Holden has today confirmed that peace talks between the groups are set to take place in early June.

"GM Holden today has proposed to dealers and their representatives to conduct dispute resolution in the week of 8 June, via virtual technology in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols," said the statement from GH Holden.

"The company has also communicated that it supports the dispute resolution being overseen by a suitable facilitator.

"Holden’s compensation offer remains open for dealers to take through the process and right up to the acceptance date of 30 June 2020, as has already occurred.

"GM Holden has undertaken not to decrease its offer to dealers and the company notes that good faith participation in dispute resolution does not oblige a participant to accept, make, change or increase any offer of compensation."

In the statement, GM Holden also reiterated its position on claims that its 2020 closure was known by some in the firm as early as 2015.

"GM Holden firmly believes it has operated in good faith and flatly rejects any claims to the contrary," it added. "Our compensation offer is fair and reasonable, and the company continues to seek an outcome that supports the transition for dealers and ongoing support for existing customers.

"As the company has stated previously, GM Holden wants an ongoing relationship with dealers and it does wish to provide them with the opportunity, as part of a compensation package, to enter into an ongoing long-term service and parts supply agreement."