Holden holy grail: Extremely rare classic Torana set to fetch a fortune

When it comes to counting the most iconic cars to come out of Australia, you need more than ten fingers, but when it comes to the models that are internationally recognised as icons, there is only a handful.

One of these few icons is the Holden Torana SLR500 A9X, which was built for Peter Brock to win the Australian Touring Car Championship, but due to homologation rules, a very limited number of road-going A9Xs were also built.

Just 405 road-going Torana A9X models made it out of the Holden factory, with 305 being four-door sedans, and the other 100 being two-door hatches. So while the sedans are hard to find, the hatches are basically hen's teeth at this stage.

Available as an option on the high-performance SLR500 Toranas, the 'A9X Option' was a performance package that complimented the already-impressive looking Torana with its large fender flares and rear wing.

The only aesthetic element added with the A9X Option was the rear-facing hood scoop on the bonnet designed to allow more airflow into the 5.0-litre V8 engine sitting below.

This engine produced 164kW back in the day, which isn't overly impressive by modern standards, but helped Brock take the Touring Car Championship wins in both 1978 and 1979.

Other mechanical additions added by this A9X Option included rear disc brakes, heavy-duty axles, and a heavy-duty '10 bolt' differential on the rear axle.

This example here was recently listed for sale on Australian Muscle Car Sales, and unlike the replica Ferrari listed on DRIVEN, it isn't a bargain hunter's dream.

With only four owners throughout its life, and the last one owning it for a total of 28 years, it's an immaculate example both on the inside and out.

Right now, it's got an asking price of $451,000 attached, meaning that it probably will become one of the most expensive Holdens ever sold if it fetches that.