Holden holy grail: Super rare Torana A9X to fetch a fortune

If you know a thing or two about Australian muscle cars, you'll be familiar with the Holden Torana line-up. And while they used to be a dime-a-dozen on New Zealand and Australian roads, time hasn't been kind to the old models.

Sitting atop of this Torana line-up is the famed A9X, which was built as a homologation special to allow the car to compete in the Bathurst 1000. Only 405 A9X's were built, with just 100 being coupes.

It's understood that out of those 100 initial coupes, between 50 and 60 still survive to this day, and just four were finished in the Atlantis blue colour. So it's fair to say that this thing is rarer than hen's teeth.

Stamped with built no.92/100, Australian Muscle Car Sales is taking care of the selling process. Incredibly, this car is offered with original owner’s manual, log books, A9X build sheet, all dashboard paper hangers from the factory and letters of verification from Holden Historical Services and General Motors Holden.

Since it left the factory back in 1997, it has only covered 47,672km, which explains the immaculate condition that it is in both inside and out.

Under the hood sits a 5.0-litre V8 which pumps out a respectable 161kW. This is sent through a four-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

On the track, the A9X saw a few significant victories including the 1978 and 1979 Australian Touring Car Championships, while also taking pole position at the Bathurst 1000 during each year.

If you like the look of this machine, it is being offered over in Sydney for a hefty $535,796. If it sells at this price, it will become the most expensive road-going Torana ever sold.