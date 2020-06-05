Holden's illustrious Lang Lang vehicle proving ground is up for sale

An iconic location, known to thousands of petrol heads on both sides of the ditch (but visited by very few) is reportedly set to be sold off.

A brochure advertising Holden's Lang Lang Proving Grounds has surfaced on social media. Australian motoring outlet WhichCar added that an expected sale of the property to transport firm Lindsay Fox appeared to have fallen through.

'Lang Lang', as it's become affectionately known, is based near Melbourne on an 887 hectare area.

Built in 1957, it includes 44km of test track, which includes an enormous bowl for high-speed testing, off-road tracks, water splashes, and more.

There's also an attached labratory facility where emissions testing, climate testing, and other research for dozens upon dozens of Holden vehicles once took place.

And, to keep those pesky Ford spies away, it's surrounded by 18km of security fencing and bushland.

Read more: What will NZ Police replace the Holden Commodore with?

The facility received a big AU$15.9m upgrade back in 2018, with the hope that Australian development would continue to be relevant for international platforms.

The upgrade included a resurfacing of the bowl, with 7500 tonnes of asphalt used in the process.

According to the leaked brochure, the property is to be offered by CBRE and will be available as early as the third quarter of 2020. This dovetails with Holden's confirmation that those currently working at Lang Lang will depart in August.

It's hard to say whether the facility is likely to remain in its current layout, given Australia's shrinking influence in the motoring industry. But, that said, if you're keen to build a race track on hallowed ground near Melbourne ... I've got the deal for you.

To view Holden vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here