Holden to take its coolest road-going vehicles on a final tour of Australia

As the curtain closes on Australia's great car brand, Holden is going for one last hoorah by taking over 80 vehicles on a tour of Australia, visiting numerous museums along the way.

According to Australian reports, the tour will include a range of both production and concept cars, as well as motoring memorabilia, parts, and photos. The first display is set to open mid-December at the National Motor Museum in Birdwood, South Australia.

Among the 80 odd Holdens hitting the road sit some absolute gems. There's the first-ever Holden 48-215 which was presented by former Australian PM Ben Chifley in 1948.

There's also the 1969 Holden Hurricane concept, the one-millionth EJ, the drop-dead gorgeous Efijy design concept, and the 2008 HOlden Coupe 60 concept.

Over the past few decades, Holden has been working hard to build its heritage collection with help from former employees of the Victoria and South Australian plants.

Dubbed the Holden Heritage Group, this team has spent countless hours documenting the brand's history, with records dating back to the brand's origins in 1859.

The stocks were thinned out at the end of 2019 when a bunch of duplicate cars were sold alongside a few interesting pieces of the brand's history.

“GM is sincerely grateful for the work our Holden Heritage Group of retiree volunteers has done to sort, digitise and safely store many thousands of items relating to Holden’s rich manufacturing and iconic brand history,” said managing director for GM Australia and New Zealand Mark Ebolo.

“We are planning to launch a Holden Heritage Collection website next year which will provide enthusiasts with information about the collection, as well as details of where to view the vehicles.”