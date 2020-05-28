Holy grail Ferrari: Low mileage F40 emerges for sale online

What the best car of all time really is might be an unanswerable question, but in reality, a lot of car enthusiasts around the world will tell you that it's Ferrari's iconic F40 supercar.

Built under the command of Enzo Ferrari himself, the F40 entered production back in 1987, and built as the successor of the 288 GTO. Ferrari managed to pump out just 1,315 examples before production ended in 1992.

Among models like the F50, and LaFerrari, the F40 is hugely collectable, and prices have only sky-rocketing over the million-dollar mark since the early 2000s.

This example here, is one of the more sought-after F40s on the planet thanks to the extremely low mileage on the clock. Since 1992, this Italian exotic has only covered 331km.

It was listed by a dealer in Florida, and looks to be in immaculate condition both inside and out. And unlike Uday Hussein's old F40 that recently made international headlines, the mechanicals look to be in good nick.

Unsurprisingly, interested buyers will have to get in touch with the dealer if they want to find out the price tag, but don't expect anything short of seven figures. And that's American money.

Despite the elongated nose, the F40 is a mid-engined supercar that's powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8. Back in its golden years, this produced 351kW and 577Nm of torque.

This was enough to send it to 100km/h in less than four seconds, which is an impressive time even by today's standards. Don't forget, that time is achieved with a manual transmission and absolutely no modern driving assists.