Honda and Mercedes battle over parking spot on Melbourne street

Two drivers were locked in a standoff for a parking space in Melbourne.

A grey Mercedes Benz and a dark blue Honda were reportedly locked in a battle for upwards of 45 minutes near the corner of Russell Street and Lonsdale Street on Sunday night.

A photo shared to Reddit shows both cars half-parked in the spot, however people who saw the incident unfold say the Honda eventually won the prized park.

“Honda won! Me and my mates walked by just as it was ending. There was a pretty big crowd,” wrote one Reddit user.

“For context the battle occurred around 7.30... Apparently it had been going for 15 minutes when my partner and I arrived and was still going at 745 when we had to leave to make it to our comedy show,” wrote another.

Other users said the Mercedes had the right to the spot, due to the way the street is laid out.

“Usually the Shujinko side (name of the restaurant on the side of the Mercedes) wins because it’s really tight turning in from the other side and quicker reaction time is needed,” another user commented.

However others disagreed.

“If they crashed Honda wins by default,” they wrote.

Another commenter said that the standoff became so heated, a mediator was required.

“We watched on and off for nearly 30 mins while waiting for a comedy show. Was still a stalemate when we left but someone had started to act as a referee between the two drivers haha,” they wrote.

- news.com.au