Honda Civic Type R, CR-V and more affected by NZ recall

Honda New Zealand has confirmed that almost 2000 of its vehicles sold locally have been recalled due to potential fuel-pump issues.

Fuel pumps in affected cars may reportedly falter of fail due to defective impellers (the rotating component within). A faulty impeller generally results in a loss of power and potential stalling.

A total of 1922 vehicles in New Zealand have been impacted by the recall, including the Civic sedan (45), Civic hatch and Type R hot hatch (78), and CR-V (768). The most prolific vehicle in the recall, however, is the HR-V. The compact crossover accounts for over half of the recall total with 1031 vehicles affected.

Photo / supplied

"Owners of the affected vehicles, identified through NZ registration data, will be contacted directly," said Honda New Zealand in a statement.

"The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time, result in a loss of engine power or vehicle stalling. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition.

"We encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to take it to an authorised Honda dealer as soon as they receive notification of parts availability."

Read more: Hot hatch warfare — Mercedes-AMG A45 vs VW Golf R vs Honda Civic Type R

The local recall is part of a worldwide sweep, which has seen approximately 1.4 million vehicles globally recalled. In an overseas statement, Honda say it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries that have occured due to the defect.

Those wanting to check whether their Honda Civic, CR-V, or HR-V is part of the recall can do so by entering the registration or VIN of their vehicle in the Recall Check area of Honda New Zealand's website.

To view Hondas listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here