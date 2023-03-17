Honda continues its sport DNA with the all-new Jazz e:HEV RS

ADVERTORIAL

Building upon Honda’s ethos of ‘The Joy of the Drive’ and combined with the words of our founder, “If Honda does not race there is no Honda”, Honda New Zealand is excited to unveil the all-new Jazz e:HEV RS. Pulling from the sports heritage that shaped our brand and combining it with the modern technology, functionality and premium quality that made the Jazz the AA Driven Car of the Year 2022 - Passenger Class, we bring a true ‘everyday sport’ model to our electrified Jazz range.

Sports genetics

The Jazz RS has been developed with the same sports DNA as the legendary Civic Type R.

From the very front of the car, the design of grille and bonnet have been adjusted to achieve both cooling drag and front lift without sacrificing air resistance.

The frame and overall model has been adjusted to an aggressive design with external accents such as blacked out headlight rings, exclusive RS badging and exclusive front and rear bumpers and side skirts. This attention to detail continues inside with a sporty overhaul of the interior. The vehicle boasts an upholstered premium grey ultra-suede interior with yellow stitching wrapped around a sports interior including new sports seats.

Adding to this a deceleration selector to continue the sport driving experience with three selectable drive modes, including Econ, Normal and Sports. In Sports mode, acceleration has been increased and the ability to set four stages of deceleration on the fly for increased handling and manoeuvrability has been added. This is supported by a custom sport suspension and tailored engine tuning on the e:HEV electrified hybrid powertrain, for an exhilarating driving experience.

Premium Comfort and Safety

Despite all of these upgrades, the everyday comforts and premium features of the RS remain present. These include:

The intuitive infotainment continues across the next generation range with Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto on the 9in infotainment screen.

Class-leading space is retained with the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seats that offer both ‘fold-flat’ or ‘flip-up’ seat flexibility, depending on cargo space required.

The latest Honda Sensing Suite ensures drivers have the highest level of safety, including our Collision Mitigation Brake System, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control.

A Panoramic Windscreen with a 90.2 degree field of vision for minimal blind spots and maximum visibility while driving.

Smart Keyless Entry with push button start.

Introducing the Jazz e:HEV Luxe Sport

As part of our 2023 Jazz range update we are also pleased to introduce the updated Jazz e:HEV Luxe Sport. Featuring an exterior sports upgrade giving a new sporty look for 2023, along with minor updates to the interior designed for increased driving experience and Honda’s pursuit of joy for the driver. This model also comes with a model exclusive Soft Brown leather interior available on specific colour variants detailed below.

The Managing Director of Honda New Zealand Mr Sonoda says:

“This is the car that has Honda Sports DNA which comes from the beginning of Honda history, like NSX, S2000 and Type Rs.

With the very latest Honda electrification technology, which is our e:HEV system. Not only this model Honda future models keep having Sports DNA with electrification, Driving Joy is very important for our customers and fans”.