Honda gives thanks to its motorsport fans

Honda Racing “Thanks Day” is an annual event holds for motor sport fans – as the name suggests, it’s a gesture of appreciation for fan support for the two and four-wheeled categories it competes in.

Thanks Day is usually a live event. Last year, in its 12th running, it was held at Twin Ring Motegi, with over 17,000 fans in attendance. Dozens of the world’s top drivers and riders took part, including Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda F1 driver Daniil Kyvat, Indy 500 winner Tauma Sato, MotoGP riders Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami, former F1 World Champion and Japanese GT500 Champion Jenson Button, and World Touring Car Cup driver Esteban Guerrierri.

It’s grown into a massive event. A unique one as well, because Honda claims no other manufacturer contests as many motorsport championships as it does: F1, MotoGP, IndyCar, WTCC, Superbike World Championship, Endurance World Championship, MXGP, TrialGP, and Japan’s Super GT and Super Formula Championships.

This year is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was initially cancelled as Honda Racing realised it would be impossible to allow fans to gather together safely, but organisers quickly adapted to hold the event online.

This year’s “Thanks and Energy” themed event will be broadcast from the Virtual Motorsports Land web page this weekend (December 19-20). Honda’s two-wheeled FIM racing will be represented by world champions Marc Marquez (MotoGP), Toni Bou (TrialGP) and Tim Gajser (MXGP).

Max Verstappen (Formula 1) and many other drivers in four-wheeled categories will also be featured.

Riders and drivers will be sharing their most memorable and important moments from 2020 with fans. Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo is also scheduled to broadcast a special message during the weekend.

Thanks Day starts at 10pm NZ time on Saturday December 19. Visit Virtual Motorsports Land via Honda's global website or join on Facebook.