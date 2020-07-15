Honda madness: 20-year-old Civic sells for over $100,000 in Japan

Up to this point, the majority of crazed old-school Honda sales prices were almost always from auctions in the United States. From the recent $76,580 sale of an immaculate Civic SI, to a $130,000 'bug-eye' Integra Type R last September, to similar rises in clean S2000s.

America exists in a bit of a vaccuum when it comes to the prices of old Japanese cars, thanks in part to being so distant from Asia and thanks to America's unique 25-year import rules. Now, it looks like the nation's hype around old Hondas is being felt around the world — including Japan.

An excellent example of Honda's first Civic Type R — the EK9 — recently sold at Japanese auction. It had just 2,549km on the odometer, was painted black (as opposed to the traditional Championship White), and was totally original down to the somewhat hideous Gathers sound system and iconic red Recaros seats.

While the Type R lineage is relatively long, the EK9 has a particular following due to it being one of the few Type R models designed and built exclusively in Japan. Most other models are designed and built in the UK, with the current car's engine sourced, ironically, from the United States.

Going under the digital hammer at USS Yokohama, this low-kilometre model sold for an immense ¥7,640,000. Converted to New Zealand currency, that works out to a staggering $108,828.

Now, it's easy to suggest that this is a bit of a one-off, especially given that we're talking about a car that's only done an average of 127km of driving per year. However, it's not the only Type R auction in Japan to have raised eyebrows in recent times.

Last week, a red Honda Integra Type R DC2 Mugen sold for ¥5,100,000 — or approximately $72,647. That's starting to land somewhere in line with American Integra Type R sales.

Perhaps even more interesting is the rising price of Honda Civic Type R FD2 four-door sedans. Built between 2007 and 2011, these are the last naturally aspirated VTEC Type Rs, and also the last designed and built exclusively in Japan.

Values for moderate-condition FD2s in Japan are on a slow rise. A silver 2007 example with various mild aftermarket upgrades, some light underside corrosion, and an alternate rear wing sold for ¥1,920,000 ($27,350) last week.

There's a few variables to consider in these valuations. The value of the Japanese Yen (and just about everyone else's currency) is swinging wildly these days as the world continues to battle Covid-19.

It's also worth noting that it isn't just the US with a new-found interest in these cars, either. More Japanese import companies are popping up in the UK, and Australia recently confirmed that FD2-model Civic Type Rs are legal to import to the country as part of opening of import freedoms off the back of the death of local car production.

