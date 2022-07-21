Honda's all-new Civic Type R revealed as the fastest one yet

The Honda Civic Type R is the performance car of the people, it's something that can hold its own against the AMGs, Ms, and RS' on the track, but doesn't cost the earth.

So with this in mind, there's no wonder why the automotive world is making such a big deal about the all-new model.

Despite the Civic Type R's fancy online launch event with a spectacular video at the Nurburging, no specs or performance times have been provided, leaving fans eager to know just how many ponies it has.

What we do know is that it already holds the record for being the fastest production front-wheel drive car around Suzuka, and with the Nurburgring footage included in the launch, we can only assume it's also claimed that record.

Interestingly, Honda has stuck with the same K20 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the last-generation Type R, but has stated that this iteration is more powerful. This means that it better the FK8's figures of 235kW and 400Nm.

Like always, this is sent exclusively to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. It also gets a limited-slip differential up front to get power distribution even between the wheels.

As expected, it comes with Brembo brakes, but Honda has downsized the wheels, and upsized the tyres. Unlike the FK8 which rode on 20s shod in 245 rubber, this one is on 19s with 265 rubber.

On the outside, it's fair to say that this Civic Type R doesn't look as wild as the last one, but the subtle lines seem to suite the aggressive exterior in a more natural way.

Moving inside, Honda has retained the ridiculous red interior, but why would you have it any other way? It gets the new dash and displays as well as a new set of red racing seats.

Local pricing and availability is yet to be revealed, but considering that there were whispers about this model be limited, we can imagine that it will be more expensive than the last.