Honda's hot Type R brand now has its own space in Newmarket, Auckland

Honda New Zealand is opening a "Type R Pavilion" at its flagship Store in Newmarket, Auckland.

The launch of the new facility has been timed to coincide with the arrival of the new FL5 Civic Type R in NZ, but it also celebrates a number of anniversaries for the brand: 2022 marks the 30th birthday for Type R (the NSX R being the first), the 25th for the first global Civic Type R - and it's the 50th for the mainstream Civic.

The grand opening for the Type R Pavilion, which is in a separate building to the main Honda new-vehicle showroom, takes place over the weekend of December 2-4.

The FL5 Civic will star, but joined by a number of other significant vehicles.

“We will have our Honda Heritage collection on display which includes a number of Type R models, including the first 1997 Civic Type R.” says Nobuya Sonoda, managing director, Honda NZ.

“We are also excited to host a live auction for a Civic Type R FK8 on Saturday December 3 at 1pm. There will also be a number of other promotions available during this event."